Comerica Bank Acquires 78,786 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,786 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

