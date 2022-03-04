NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Sells $11,083.80 in Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) General Counsel Irina Ridley sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $11,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.
NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
