Comerica Bank Sells 15,941 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.86. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

