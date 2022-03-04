American International Group Inc. Sells 4,581 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terex by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Terex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terex by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $48,781,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NYSE TEX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

