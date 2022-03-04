Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 402 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $12,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

