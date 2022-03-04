Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 402 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $12,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
