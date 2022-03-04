Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 21,253 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

SSTK opened at $90.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,056,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

