Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $729.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

