Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.
Shares of CMBM stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $729.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
