Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Sunworks to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

SUNW stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sunworks by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

