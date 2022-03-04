Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Sunworks to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
SUNW stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.
About Sunworks (Get Rating)
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunworks (SUNW)
