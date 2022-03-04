Oracle (ORCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q3 guidance at $1.14-1.18 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

