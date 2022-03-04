Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.46 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,495 shares of company stock worth $2,567,113 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.