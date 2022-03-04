Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.41.
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $12.31 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.