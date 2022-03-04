Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.41.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $12.31 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

