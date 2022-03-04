Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.12 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

