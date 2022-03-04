Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($76.40) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

HEN3 stock opened at €64.28 ($72.22) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.39. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

