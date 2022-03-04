Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.83. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

