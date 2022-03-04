FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Raised by Analyst

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.