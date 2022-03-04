Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.51.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.66. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.