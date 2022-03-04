Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 669.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.