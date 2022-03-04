Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,659 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 126,236 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

