American International Group Inc. Sells 4,770 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $42.54 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

