Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

