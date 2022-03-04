BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 52,483 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

