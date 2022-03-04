Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,140 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 46,623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Foot Locker Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.