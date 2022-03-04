The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

