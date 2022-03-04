EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ EZFL opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26. EzFill has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Get EzFill alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EzFill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.