Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 968,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freedom will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

