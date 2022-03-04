VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $5.86 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $347.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.