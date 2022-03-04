Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

HZN opened at $5.28 on Friday. Horizon Global has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,875 shares of company stock worth $140,851. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

