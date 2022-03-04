FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Bureau Veritas SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bureau Veritas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BVRDF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.21) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BVRDF opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

