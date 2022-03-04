FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.