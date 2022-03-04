SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

