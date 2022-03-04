FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 427.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

