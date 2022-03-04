Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $2,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 263,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

