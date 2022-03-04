Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $158,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 4,950.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

