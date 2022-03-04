American International Group Inc. Sells 6,188 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $44.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

