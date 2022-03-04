Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $94,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $966,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

