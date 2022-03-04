Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 69,557 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $98,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

