Morgan Stanley Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $50.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

FOUR opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

