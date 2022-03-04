Morgan Stanley Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $50.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.
FOUR opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.84.
In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
