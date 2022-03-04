Frax Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $23.40 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

