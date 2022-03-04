Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) PT Lowered to $6.00

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ PSHG opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)
Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Shipping (PSHG)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.