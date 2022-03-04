Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) PT Lowered to $6.00

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

