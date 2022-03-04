Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,096,432 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $100,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 127.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

