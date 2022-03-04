Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $102,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.4% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 311,675 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $23.79 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

