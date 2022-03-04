Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 94,840 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Tempur Sealy International worth $104,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

