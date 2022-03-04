Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.50 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $105,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $119.33 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

