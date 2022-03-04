Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Globant were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 7.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $249.63 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.01.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.80.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

