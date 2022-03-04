AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $23.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

