Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,749 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

