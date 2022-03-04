Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

NYSE:BMO opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

