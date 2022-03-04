Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 279,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,593,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $338.13 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

