Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,558 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 37,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

