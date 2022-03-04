Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires Shares of 2,801 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EGP opened at $193.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.74. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

